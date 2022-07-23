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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.35
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.35

Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.

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Start with the given polar equation: \(r^{2} + r(2\sin\theta - 6\cos\theta) = 0\).
Recall the relationships between polar and Cartesian coordinates: \(x = r\cos\theta\), \(y = r\sin\theta\), and \(r^{2} = x^{2} + y^{2}\).
Rewrite each term in the equation using these relationships: replace \(r^{2}\) with \(x^{2} + y^{2}\), replace \(r\sin\theta\) with \(y\), and replace \(r\cos\theta\) with \(x\).
Substitute these into the equation to get: \((x^{2} + y^{2}) + (2y - 6x) = 0\).
Simplify and rearrange the equation to standard Cartesian form, then analyze the resulting equation to identify the type of curve it represents (such as a circle, ellipse, parabola, or hyperbola).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar to Cartesian Coordinate Conversion

This involves translating equations from polar form (r, θ) to Cartesian form (x, y) using the relationships x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. Understanding these conversions allows one to rewrite polar equations in terms of x and y for easier analysis.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Algebraic Manipulation of Polar Equations

Rearranging and simplifying polar equations often requires substituting r and trigonometric terms with Cartesian equivalents and then algebraically manipulating the resulting expressions. This step is crucial to express the equation in a recognizable Cartesian form.
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Convert Equations from Polar to Rectangular

Identification of Conic Sections

Once the equation is in Cartesian form, recognizing the type of curve (circle, ellipse, parabola, or hyperbola) involves comparing it to standard conic section equations. This helps in understanding the geometric nature of the curve represented by the original polar equation.
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Parabolas as Conic Sections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.

The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2

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Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r = 1 −sin θ

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Textbook Question

27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.


r = 3 cos 3θ

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Textbook Question

51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.

The limaçon r=3−6cosθ

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.

x = 16y²

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.

y² - 4x² = 16

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