Textbook Question
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
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44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r = 1 −sin θ
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 cos 3θ
51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x = 16y²
53–57. Conic sections
c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.
y² - 4x² = 16