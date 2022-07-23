Eccentricity of a Conic Section

Eccentricity (e) measures how much a conic deviates from being circular. For ellipses, 0 < e < 1; for parabolas, e = 1; and for hyperbolas, e > 1. It is defined as the ratio of the distance from a focus to a point on the curve over the perpendicular distance from that point to the directrix, and it characterizes the shape of the conic.