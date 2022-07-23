Textbook Question
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
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44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r = 1 −sin θ
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 cos 3θ
51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ
Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.
22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4