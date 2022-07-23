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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.49
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.49

44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ

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Textbook Question

7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6

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Textbook Question

10–12. Parametric curves

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

x = ln t, y = 8ln t², for 1 ≤ t ≤ e²; (1, 16)

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.

x² - y²/2 = 1

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Textbook Question

Conic parameters: A hyperbola has eccentricity e = 2 and foci (0, ±2). Find the location of the vertices and directrices.

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Textbook Question

10–12. Parametric curves

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.

4x² + 8y² = 16

65
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