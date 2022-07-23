44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = ln t, y = 8ln t², for 1 ≤ t ≤ e²; (1, 16)
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
x² - y²/2 = 1
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 3cos(-t), y = 3sin(-t) - 1, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; (0, -4)