44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = ln t, y = 8ln t², for 1 ≤ t ≤ e²; (1, 16)
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?
Conic parameters: A hyperbola has eccentricity e = 2 and foci (0, ±2). Find the location of the vertices and directrices.
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
4x² + 8y² = 16