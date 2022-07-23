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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.8a
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.8a

7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6

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Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = 4\sin(2t)\) and \(y = 3\cos(2t)\), with the parameter \(t\) in the interval \(0 \leq t \leq \pi\).
Recall that to eliminate the parameter \(t\), we want to express \(y\) directly in terms of \(x\) without involving \(t\).
Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2(\theta) + \cos^2(\theta) = 1\). Since both \(x\) and \(y\) involve \(\sin(2t)\) and \(\cos(2t)\), rewrite each in terms of \(\sin(2t)\) and \(\cos(2t)\):
\[ \sin(2t) = \frac{x}{4} \quad \text{and} \quad \cos(2t) = \frac{y}{3} \]
Substitute these into the Pythagorean identity to get an equation relating \(x\) and \(y\) without \(t\): \[ \left(\frac{x}{4}\right)^2 + \left(\frac{y}{3}\right)^2 = 1 \].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves like circles or ellipses.
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Eliminating the Parameter

Eliminating the parameter involves manipulating the parametric equations to remove the parameter t, resulting in a direct relationship between x and y. This often requires using trigonometric identities or algebraic techniques to rewrite the curve in Cartesian form.
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Tangent Lines to Parametric Curves

The tangent line to a parametric curve at a given parameter value t is found by computing dy/dx as (dy/dt) / (dx/dt). This derivative gives the slope of the tangent line, which can then be used with the point coordinates to write the equation of the tangent line.
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