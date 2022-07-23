44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?
Conic parameters: A hyperbola has eccentricity e = 2 and foci (0, ±2). Find the location of the vertices and directrices.
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
4x² + 8y² = 16
Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.