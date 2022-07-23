40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.
x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9