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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.1e
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.1e

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.

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1
Recall that the x-intercepts of a curve occur where the graph crosses the x-axis, which means the y-coordinate is zero. So, to find the x-intercepts, set \(y = 0\) in the equation of the hyperbola.
Substitute \(y = 0\) into the equation \(\frac{y^2}{2} - \frac{x^2}{4} = 1\), which simplifies to \(\frac{0^2}{2} - \frac{x^2}{4} = 1\), or \(-\frac{x^2}{4} = 1\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(-4\) to isolate \(x^2\): \(x^2 = -4\).
Since \(x^2 = -4\) has no real solutions (because the square of a real number cannot be negative), there are no real values of \(x\) that satisfy the equation when \(y=0\).
Therefore, the hyperbola \(\frac{y^2}{2} - \frac{x^2}{4} = 1\) has no x-intercepts, confirming the statement is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of x-intercept

An x-intercept is a point where a graph crosses the x-axis, meaning the y-coordinate is zero. To find x-intercepts, set y = 0 in the equation and solve for x. If no real solutions exist, the graph has no x-intercepts.
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Equation of a hyperbola

A hyperbola is a conic section defined by an equation of the form (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1 or (x²/a²) - (y²/b²) = 1. It represents two separate curves and its shape depends on the signs and values of a² and b².
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Solving for intercepts in conic sections

To determine intercepts in conic sections, substitute the corresponding coordinate (x=0 for y-intercept, y=0 for x-intercept) into the equation. Analyze the resulting equation for real solutions to confirm the existence of intercepts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r =3 − 6 cos θ

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Textbook Question

A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ

a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.

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Textbook Question

19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve

The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2

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Textbook Question

58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.

x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.

x = 16y²

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Textbook Question

24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


4 ≤ r² ≤ 9

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