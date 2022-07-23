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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.54d
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.54d

53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²

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Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r =3 − 6 cos θ

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Textbook Question

A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ

a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.

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Textbook Question

General equations for a circle Prove that the equations  

X = a cos t + b sin t,  y = c cos t + d sin t  

where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0. 

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Textbook Question

58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.

x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.

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Textbook Question

24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


4 ≤ r² ≤ 9

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