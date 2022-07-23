11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
b. x = 2 + 5s, y = 1 + s and x = 4 + 10t, y = 3 + 2t
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
b. Make a sketch of the curve showing the tangent line at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. On every ellipse, there are exactly two points at which the curve has slope s, where s is any real number.