Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The parametric equations x=t, y=t², for t≥0, describe the complete parabola y=x².
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
b. Make a sketch of the curve showing the tangent line at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. On every ellipse, there are exactly two points at which the curve has slope s, where s is any real number.