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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.78c
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.78c

Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.


c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.

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Recall that the arc length function for a curve given in polar coordinates \(r(\theta)\) from \(\theta = a\) to \(\theta = b\) is defined as \(L(\theta) = \int_a^{\theta} \sqrt{r(\phi)^2 + \left(\frac{dr}{d\phi}\right)^2} \, d\phi\). Here, since \(r = 4\theta\), we first find \(\frac{dr}{d\theta} = 4\).
Express the integrand for the arc length derivative \(L'(\theta)\), which is the integrand evaluated at \(\theta\): \(L'(\theta) = \sqrt{r(\theta)^2 + \left(\frac{dr}{d\theta}\right)^2} = \sqrt{(4\theta)^2 + 4^2} = \sqrt{16\theta^2 + 16}\).
To show that \(L'(\theta) > 0\), observe that the expression inside the square root, \(16\theta^2 + 16\), is always positive for \(\theta \geq 0\). Since the square root of a positive number is positive, \(L'(\theta)\) is positive for all \(\theta \geq 0\).
Next, find the second derivative \(L''(\theta)\) by differentiating \(L'(\theta)\) with respect to \(\theta\): \(L''(\theta) = \frac{d}{d\theta} \left( \sqrt{16\theta^2 + 16} \right)\). Use the chain rule to differentiate this expression.
Interpret the sign of \(L''(\theta)\): if \(L''(\theta)\) is positive, the rate of change of the arc length is increasing, meaning the spiral is stretching out faster as \(\theta\) increases; if negative, the rate of change is slowing down. Analyze the derivative expression to determine the sign and provide this interpretation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arc Length of a Polar Curve

The arc length L(θ) of a curve defined in polar coordinates r(θ) is found by integrating the square root of the sum of the squares of r(θ) and its derivative r'(θ). Specifically, the formula is L(θ) = ∫√[r(θ)² + (dr/dθ)²] dθ. Understanding this formula is essential to analyze how the length changes with θ.
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Arc Length of Parametric Curves

First Derivative of Arc Length (L′(θ))

L′(θ) represents the rate of change of the arc length with respect to θ. Since arc length accumulates as θ increases, L′(θ) is typically positive, indicating the curve is continuously extending. Showing L′(θ) > 0 confirms the spiral is growing in length as θ increases.
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Arc Length of Parametric Curves

Second Derivative of Arc Length (L″(θ)) and Its Interpretation

L″(θ) measures the concavity or acceleration of the arc length growth. A positive L″(θ) means the length is increasing at an increasing rate, while a negative L″(θ) means the length is increasing but at a decreasing rate. Interpreting L″(θ) helps understand how the spiral’s growth speed changes with θ.
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Related Practice
Textbook Question

11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

d. Describe the curve.


x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5 

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. The parametric equations x=t, y=t², for t≥0, describe the complete parabola y=x².

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Textbook Question

Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.


b. x = 2 + 5s, y = 1 + s and x = 4 + 10t, y = 3 + 2t

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Textbook Question

11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

d. Describe the curve.


x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10 

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Textbook Question

Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.


c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t

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Textbook Question

Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).

c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.


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