11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The parametric equations x=t, y=t², for t≥0, describe the complete parabola y=x².
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The parametric equations x=cos t, y=sin t, for −π/2≤t≤π/2, describe a semicircle.
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.