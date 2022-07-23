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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.2.77d
Chapter 12, Problem 12.2.77d

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.  


d. The point (3,π/2) lies on the graph of r=3 cos 2θ.  

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.

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Textbook Question

Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.


c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. The parametric equations x=cos t, y=sin t, for −π/2≤t≤π/2, describe a semicircle.

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Textbook Question

Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).

c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.


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Textbook Question

(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933

d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?

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