Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The parametric equations x=cos t, y=sin t, for −π/2≤t≤π/2, describe a semicircle.
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.
(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?