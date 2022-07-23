Textbook Question
The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
For what values of x is
b. ⌈x⌉ = 0
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The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
For what values of x is
b. ⌈x⌉ = 0
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
b. f/g
Composition of Functions
Copy and complete the following table.
b. <IMAGE>
Functions
In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.
b. <IMAGE>
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
c. g(g(−1))
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
b. ƒ(x) = (x + 1)⁴