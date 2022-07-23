Industrial costs A power plant sits next to a river where the river is 800 ft wide. Laying a new cable from the plant to a location in the city 2 mi downstream on the opposite side costs \$180 per foot across the river and \$100 per foot along the land.





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b. Generate a table of values to determine whether the least expensive location for point Q is less than 2000 ft or greater than 2000 ft from point P.