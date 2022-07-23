The accompanying figure shows the graph of a function f(x) with domain [0,2] and range [0,1]. Find the domains and ranges of the following functions, and sketch their graphs.
<IMAGE>
c. 2f(x)
The accompanying figure shows the graph of a function f(x) with domain [0,2] and range [0,1]. Find the domains and ranges of the following functions, and sketch their graphs.
<IMAGE>
c. 2f(x)
Industrial costs A power plant sits next to a river where the river is 800 ft wide. Laying a new cable from the plant to a location in the city 2 mi downstream on the opposite side costs \$180 per foot across the river and \$100 per foot along the land.
<IMAGE>
b. Generate a table of values to determine whether the least expensive location for point Q is less than 2000 ft or greater than 2000 ft from point P.
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
b. f/g
Composition of Functions
Copy and complete the following table.
b. <IMAGE>
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
c. g(g(−1))
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
b. ƒ(x) = (x + 1)⁴