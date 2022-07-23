Textbook Question
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
d. R(x) = √ 2x - 1
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Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
d. R(x) = √ 2x - 1
Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.
ƒ₁(x) ƒ₂(x)
x² |x|²
In Exercises 41 and 42, (a) write formulas for ƒ ○ g and g ○ ƒ and find the (b) domain and (c) range of each.
ƒ(x) = 2 - x², g(x) = √ x + 2
Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.
ƒ₁(x) ƒ₂(x)
x³ |x³|
Composition of Functions
In Exercises 39 and 40, find
a. (ƒ ○ g) (-1).
ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
a. ƒ(x) = |x - 2| + 1