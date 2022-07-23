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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 39d
Chapter 1, Problem 39d

Composition of Functions


In Exercises 39 and 40, find


d. (gg) (x).


ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the composition of functions. The notation (g ○ g)(x) means you need to apply the function g to itself, i.e., g(g(x)).
Start by substituting g(x) into itself. Since g(x) = 1/√(x + 2), replace x in g(x) with g(x) itself.
This substitution gives you g(g(x)) = 1/√(g(x) + 2). Now, substitute g(x) = 1/√(x + 2) into this expression.
You will have g(g(x)) = 1/√((1/√(x + 2)) + 2). Simplify the expression inside the square root.
Finally, simplify the entire expression to find the composition (g ○ g)(x). Remember to handle the square roots and fractions carefully during simplification.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions to create a new function. The notation (f ○ g)(x) means applying function g to x first, and then applying function f to the result of g(x). This concept is essential for understanding how to evaluate expressions like (g ○ g)(x), where the function g is applied to itself.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. When composing functions, it is crucial to consider the domain of the inner function, as it can affect the overall composition. For example, in g(x) = 1/√(x + 2), the input x must be greater than or equal to -2 to avoid taking the square root of a negative number.
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Evaluating Functions

Evaluating functions involves substituting a specific value into the function's formula to find the corresponding output. In the context of the question, evaluating (g ○ g)(x) requires first calculating g(x) and then substituting that result back into g. This step-by-step evaluation is fundamental for accurately determining the final output of the composed function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.


d. R(x) = √ 2x - 1

220
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Textbook Question

Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.

ƒ₁(x)        ƒ₂(x)

 x²          |x|²

244
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41 and 42, (a) write formulas for ƒ ○ g and g ○ ƒ and find the (b) domain and (c) range of each.


ƒ(x) = 2 - x², g(x) = √ x + 2

273
views
Textbook Question

Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.


ƒ₁(x)        ƒ₂(x)

 x³          |x³|

204
views
Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


In Exercises 39 and 40, find


a. (ƒ ○ g) (-1).


ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2

254
views
Textbook Question

Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.


a. ƒ(x) = |x - 2| + 1

282
views