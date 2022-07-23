Effect of Transformations on Graphs

Transformations in calculus refer to changes made to the graph of a function, such as reflections, translations, or stretches. Applying the absolute value function to ƒ₁(x) = x³ results in a reflection of the portions of the graph that lie below the x-axis, effectively changing the overall shape of the graph. This concept is crucial for understanding how different functions can be manipulated and how their graphs can be interpreted.