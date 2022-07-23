Transformation of Graphs

Transformations of graphs refer to changes made to the original function that affect its position or shape. In this case, applying the absolute value to ƒ₁(x) = x² to create ƒ₂(x) = |x|² results in a graph that retains the parabolic shape of ƒ₁ but modifies it to reflect any negative portions of the graph upwards. This transformation emphasizes the non-negativity of the output values, altering the visual representation of the function.