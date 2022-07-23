Textbook Question
State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
d. Kinetic energy as a function of a particle’s velocity
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State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
d. Kinetic energy as a function of a particle’s velocity
State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
c. Height above Earth’s sea level as a function of atmospheric pressure (assumed nonzero)
In Exercises 41 and 42, (a) write formulas for ƒ ○ g and g ○ ƒ and find the (b) domain and (c) range of each.
ƒ(x) = 2 - x², g(x) = √ x + 2
Composition of Functions
In Exercises 39 and 40, find
d. (g ○ g) (x).
ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2
Composition of Functions
In Exercises 39 and 40, find
a. (ƒ ○ g) (-1).
ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
a. ƒ(x) = |x - 2| + 1