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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 34d
Chapter 1, Problem 34d

Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.


d. R(x) = √ 2x - 1

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1
First, understand that a function is increasing on an interval if its derivative is positive on that interval. So, we need to find the derivative of the function R(x) = √(2x - 1).
To find the derivative, use the chain rule. The function can be rewritten as (2x - 1)^(1/2). The derivative of this function is (1/2)(2x - 1)^(-1/2) * (d/dx)(2x - 1).
Calculate the derivative of the inner function (2x - 1), which is simply 2. Therefore, the derivative of R(x) is (1/2)(2x - 1)^(-1/2) * 2.
Simplify the expression for the derivative: R'(x) = (2/2)(2x - 1)^(-1/2) = (2x - 1)^(-1/2).
Determine where the derivative is positive. Since (2x - 1)^(-1/2) is positive when 2x - 1 > 0, solve the inequality 2x - 1 > 0 to find the interval where the function is increasing.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. To determine where a function is increasing, we analyze its derivative: if the derivative is positive over an interval, the function is increasing on that interval.
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Critical Points

Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are essential for identifying intervals of increase or decrease, as they can indicate potential local maxima or minima, which help in determining the overall behavior of the function.
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Interval Notation

Interval notation is a mathematical notation used to represent a range of values. It is crucial for expressing the intervals on which a function is increasing or decreasing. For example, the interval (a, b) indicates that the function is increasing from point a to point b, not including the endpoints.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.


d. Kinetic energy as a function of a particle’s velocity

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State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.


c. Height above Earth’s sea level as a function of atmospheric pressure (assumed nonzero)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41 and 42, (a) write formulas for ƒ ○ g and g ○ ƒ and find the (b) domain and (c) range of each.


ƒ(x) = 2 - x², g(x) = √ x + 2

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


In Exercises 39 and 40, find


d. (gg) (x).


ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


In Exercises 39 and 40, find


a. (ƒ ○ g) (-1).


ƒ(x) = 1/x , g(x) = 1/√ x + 2

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Textbook Question

Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.


a. ƒ(x) = |x - 2| + 1

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