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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.50
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.50

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


f(x) = x² + x

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To determine if a function is even, odd, or neither, we need to analyze the function's symmetry properties. A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x in the domain, and it is odd if f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain.
Start by substituting -x into the function f(x) = x² + x to find f(-x). This gives us f(-x) = (-x)² + (-x).
Simplify the expression for f(-x). Since (-x)² = x², we have f(-x) = x² - x.
Compare f(-x) = x² - x with the original function f(x) = x² + x. Notice that f(-x) is not equal to f(x), so the function is not even.
Next, check if f(-x) = -f(x). Calculate -f(x) = -(x² + x) = -x² - x. Since f(-x) = x² - x is not equal to -f(x) = -x² - x, the function is not odd. Therefore, the function is neither even nor odd.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is classified as even if it satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. A common example of an even function is f(x) = x², where substituting -x yields the same output as substituting x.
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Odd Functions

A function is considered odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. An example of an odd function is f(x) = x³, where substituting -x results in the negative of the output for x.
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Neither Even Nor Odd Functions

A function is classified as neither even nor odd if it does not satisfy the conditions for either classification. This means that f(-x) does not equal f(x) and also does not equal -f(x). An example is f(x) = x² + x, as it does not exhibit symmetry about the y-axis or the origin.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.

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Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to two new positions. Write equations for the new graphs.


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Textbook Question

Refer to the given figure. Write the radius r of the circle in terms of α and θ.

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Textbook Question

Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.


y = |x − 2|

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.


𝔂 = e⁻ˣ²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

_____

𝔂 = -1 + ∛ 2 - x

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