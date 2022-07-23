Textbook Question
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.
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Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.
Shifting Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to two new positions. Write equations for the new graphs.
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Refer to the given figure. Write the radius r of the circle in terms of α and θ.
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.
y = |x − 2|
In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.
𝔂 = e⁻ˣ²
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
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𝔂 = -1 + ∛ 2 - x