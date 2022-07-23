Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.8
Chapter 1, Problem 1.8

In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.


𝔂 = e⁻ˣ²

Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine symmetry about the y-axis, check if the function y = f(x) satisfies f(x) = f(-x). Substitute -x into the function: y = e^(-(-x)^2). Simplify to see if it equals the original function.
To determine symmetry about the origin, check if the function y = f(x) satisfies f(-x) = -f(x). Substitute -x into the function: y = e^(-(-x)^2) and compare it to -e^(-x^2).
Simplify the expression e^(-(-x)^2) to e^(-x^2) and compare it to the original function e^(-x^2) to check for y-axis symmetry.
Compare e^(-x^2) with -e^(-x^2) to check for origin symmetry. If they are not equal, the function is not symmetric about the origin.
Conclude whether the function is symmetric about the y-axis, the origin, or neither based on the comparisons made in the previous steps.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Symmetry about the y-axis

A function is symmetric about the y-axis if replacing x with -x in the function yields the same output. Mathematically, this means that f(-x) = f(x) for all x in the domain of the function. This type of symmetry indicates that the graph is a mirror image across the y-axis.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Symmetry about the origin

A function is symmetric about the origin if replacing x with -x and y with -y results in the same equation. This is expressed as f(-x) = -f(x). Functions with this symmetry exhibit rotational symmetry of 180 degrees around the origin, meaning that if you rotate the graph, it looks the same.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Exponential functions

Exponential functions, such as y = e^(-x²), are characterized by a constant base raised to a variable exponent. These functions typically exhibit rapid growth or decay. Understanding their general shape and behavior is crucial for analyzing their symmetry properties, as they often do not possess symmetry about the y-axis or the origin.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.

134
views
Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to two new positions. Write equations for the new graphs.


<IMAGE>

200
views
Textbook Question

Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.


y = |x − 2|

203
views
Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


f(x) = x² + x

248
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

_____

𝔂 = -1 + ∛ 2 - x

341
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = x - sin x

241
views