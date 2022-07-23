Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = (−x)²/³
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x) together to identify the values of x for which
x/2 > 1 + 4/x
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.
Shifting Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to two new positions. Write equations for the new graphs.
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Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
sin² 3π/8
Refer to the given figure. Write the radius r of the circle in terms of α and θ.