Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = (−x)²/³
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
y = x + (1/10) sin 30x
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
sin² 3π/8
Refer to the given figure. Write the radius r of the circle in terms of α and θ.
Shifting Graphs
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = x³ Left 1, down 1