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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 33c
Chapter 1, Problem 33c

State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.


c. Height above Earth’s sea level as a function of atmospheric pressure (assumed nonzero)

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1
Understand the relationship between height above sea level and atmospheric pressure: As you ascend in altitude, atmospheric pressure generally decreases. This is because there is less air above you exerting pressure.
Consider the function: Height above sea level as a function of atmospheric pressure. We need to determine if this function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
Analyze the behavior of the function: As atmospheric pressure decreases, height above sea level increases. This suggests a negative correlation between the two variables.
Determine the nature of the function: Since height increases as atmospheric pressure decreases, the function is decreasing with respect to atmospheric pressure.
Conclude the analysis: The function is decreasing because an increase in height corresponds to a decrease in atmospheric pressure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monotonic Functions

A function is considered monotonic if it is either entirely non-increasing or non-decreasing over its domain. This concept is crucial for determining whether a function is increasing, decreasing, or neither. An increasing function has a positive slope, while a decreasing function has a negative slope. Understanding monotonicity helps in analyzing the behavior of functions in relation to their inputs.
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Derivative and Its Sign

The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change. If the derivative is positive over an interval, the function is increasing; if negative, it is decreasing. For the given function, analyzing the derivative with respect to atmospheric pressure will reveal how height changes as pressure varies. This relationship is fundamental in calculus for understanding function behavior.
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Inverse Relationships

In some contexts, functions can exhibit inverse relationships, where an increase in one variable leads to a decrease in another. In this case, as atmospheric pressure decreases, height above sea level increases, indicating a negative correlation. Recognizing such relationships is essential for interpreting the behavior of functions in real-world scenarios, particularly in physics and environmental science.
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Related Practice
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