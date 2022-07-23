Textbook Question
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
d. R(x) = √ 2x - 1
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Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
d. R(x) = √ 2x - 1
Graph the functions in Exercises 23–26 in the ts-plane (t-axis horizontal, s-axis vertical). What is the period of each function? What symmetries do the graphs have?
s = −tan πt
State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
d. Kinetic energy as a function of a particle’s velocity
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph y = cos x and y = sec x together for −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2. Comment on the behavior of sec x in relation to the signs and values of cos x.
Graph y = sin x and y = ⌊sin x⌋ together. What are the domain and range of ⌊sin x⌋?
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
a. ƒ(x) = |x - 2| + 1