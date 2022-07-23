Textbook Question
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.
y = (x + 1)²/³
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Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.
y = (x + 1)²/³
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3
Functions
In Exercises 1–6, find the domain and range of each function.
f(t) = 4/(3 − t)
In Exercises 39–42, express the given quantity in terms of sin x and cos x.
cos (3π/2 + x)
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x cos x
Finding Formulas for Functions
Express the side length of a square as a function of the length d of the square’s diagonal. Then express the area as a function of the diagonal length.