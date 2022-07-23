Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3
Functions
In Exercises 1–6, find the domain and range of each function.
f(t) = 4/(3 − t)
Graph the function y = √|x|.
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 3 and 4, find the domains of f, g, f/g and g/f.
f(x) = 1, g(x) = 1 + √x
Finding Formulas for Functions
Consider the point (x,y) lying on the graph of y = √(x − 3). Let L be the distance between the points (x,y) and (4,0). Write L as a function of y.
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x cos x