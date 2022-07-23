To express the side length of a square as a function of the diagonal length, start by recalling the relationship between the side length (s) and the diagonal (d) of a square. The diagonal divides the square into two right-angled triangles, where the diagonal is the hypotenuse. Using the Pythagorean theorem, we have: \( d = \sqrt{s^2 + s^2} = \sqrt{2s^2} = s\sqrt{2} \).