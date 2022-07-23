Textbook Question
Solving Trigonometric Equations
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sin² θ = cos² θ
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Solving Trigonometric Equations
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sin² θ = cos² θ
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = sec x tan x
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²
Graph the function y = √|x|.
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 3 and 4, find the domains of f, g, f/g and g/f.
f(x) = 1, g(x) = 1 + √x
General Sine Curves
For
f(x) = A sin ((2π/B)(x – C) +D
identify A, B, C, and D for the sine functions in Exercises 67–70 and sketch their graphs.
y = ½ sin (πx – x) + ½