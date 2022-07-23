Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x/(x² − 1)
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x/(x² − 1)
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = −x³
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.
f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = (−x)²/³
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x) together to identify the values of x for which
x/2 > 1 + 4/x
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.