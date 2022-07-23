Express the radius of a sphere as a function of the sphere’s surface area. Then express the surface area as a function of the volume.
Ch. 1 - Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 21
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x − π/4) + 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function to be graphed: \( f(x) = \sin(x - \frac{\pi}{4}) + 1 \). This is a transformation of the basic sine function.
Determine the horizontal shift: The term \( x - \frac{\pi}{4} \) indicates a phase shift to the right by \( \frac{\pi}{4} \) units.
Determine the vertical shift: The '+1' outside the sine function indicates a vertical shift upwards by 1 unit.
Identify the period of the function: The period of the basic sine function \( \sin(x) \) is \( 2\pi \). Since there is no coefficient affecting the \( x \) inside the sine function, the period remains \( 2\pi \).
Graph the function: Start by plotting the basic sine curve, apply the horizontal shift to the right by \( \frac{\pi}{4} \), and then shift the entire graph upwards by 1 unit. The resulting graph will have the same shape as the sine curve but will be shifted accordingly.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:8m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Period of a Function
The period of a function is the length of the interval over which the function repeats itself. For trigonometric functions like sine and cosine, the period is a key characteristic that determines how often the function cycles through its values. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π, meaning it completes one full cycle over this interval.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Transformation of Functions
Transformations involve shifting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In the given function sin(x − π/4) + 1, the term (x − π/4) indicates a horizontal shift to the right by π/4 units, while the +1 indicates a vertical shift upward by 1 unit. Understanding these transformations is essential for accurately graphing the function.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphing trigonometric functions requires knowledge of their basic shapes and how transformations affect these shapes. The sine function typically oscillates between -1 and 1, and when transformed, its amplitude and vertical position can change. For sin(x − π/4) + 1, the graph will oscillate between 0 and 2, reflecting the vertical shift.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
585
views
Textbook Question
Graph the functions in Exercises 23–26 in the ts-plane (t-axis horizontal, s-axis vertical). What is the period of each function? What symmetries do the graphs have?
s = −tan πt
235
views
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph y = cos x and y = sec x together for −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2. Comment on the behavior of sec x in relation to the signs and values of cos x.
228
views
Textbook Question
Copy and complete the following table of function values. If the function is undefined at a given angle, enter “UND.” Do not use a calculator or tables.
216
views
Textbook Question
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x/2)
243
views
Textbook Question
Graph y = sin x and y = ⌊sin x⌋ together. What are the domain and range of ⌊sin x⌋?
278
views