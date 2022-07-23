Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph y = cos x and y = sec x together for −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2. Comment on the behavior of sec x in relation to the signs and values of cos x.
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[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph y = cos x and y = sec x together for −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2. Comment on the behavior of sec x in relation to the signs and values of cos x.
State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
c. Height above Earth’s sea level as a function of atmospheric pressure (assumed nonzero)
Copy and complete the following table of function values. If the function is undefined at a given angle, enter “UND.” Do not use a calculator or tables.
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x/2)
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x − π/4) + 1
Graph y = sin x and y = ⌊sin x⌋ together. What are the domain and range of ⌊sin x⌋?