Textbook Question
Graph the functions in Exercises 23–26 in the ts-plane (t-axis horizontal, s-axis vertical). What is the period of each function? What symmetries do the graphs have?
s = −tan πt
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Graph the functions in Exercises 23–26 in the ts-plane (t-axis horizontal, s-axis vertical). What is the period of each function? What symmetries do the graphs have?
s = −tan πt
State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
d. Kinetic energy as a function of a particle’s velocity
State whether each function is increasing, decreasing, or neither.
c. Height above Earth’s sea level as a function of atmospheric pressure (assumed nonzero)
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x/2)
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x − π/4) + 1
Graph y = sin x and y = ⌊sin x⌋ together. What are the domain and range of ⌊sin x⌋?