Express the radius of a sphere as a function of the sphere’s surface area. Then express the surface area as a function of the volume.
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x/2)
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Key Concepts
Period of a Function
Transformation of Functions
Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 23–26 in the ts-plane (t-axis horizontal, s-axis vertical). What is the period of each function? What symmetries do the graphs have?
s = −tan πt
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
g. g ∘ f
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph y = cos x and y = sec x together for −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2. Comment on the behavior of sec x in relation to the signs and values of cos x.
Copy and complete the following table of function values. If the function is undefined at a given angle, enter “UND.” Do not use a calculator or tables.
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x − π/4) + 1