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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.10
Chapter 1, Problem 1.10

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = x⁵ - x³ - x

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First, recall the definitions: A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x in the domain, and it is odd if f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain.
To determine if the function y = x⁵ - x³ - x is even, odd, or neither, start by substituting -x into the function: y(-x) = (-x)⁵ - (-x)³ - (-x).
Simplify the expression y(-x): (-x)⁵ = -x⁵, (-x)³ = -x³, and (-x) = -x. Therefore, y(-x) = -x⁵ + x³ + x.
Compare y(-x) = -x⁵ + x³ + x with the original function y = x⁵ - x³ - x. Notice that y(-x) is not equal to y(x) and y(-x) is not equal to -y(x).
Since y(-x) ≠ y(x) and y(-x) ≠ -y(x), the function y = x⁵ - x³ - x is neither even nor odd.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is considered even if it satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. For example, the function f(x) = x² is even because f(-x) = (-x)² = x².
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Odd Functions

A function is classified as odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. An example of an odd function is f(x) = x³, as f(-x) = (-x)³ = -x³.
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Neither Even Nor Odd Functions

A function is neither even nor odd if it does not satisfy the conditions for either classification. This means that the function's graph lacks symmetry with respect to both the y-axis and the origin. For instance, the function f(x) = x + 1 is neither even nor odd, as it does not fulfill the criteria for either symmetry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


g(x) = √−x

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The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.


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In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = 3 cos x + 4 sin x (Hint: A trig identity is required.)

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In Exercises 1–6, find the domain and range of each function.


G(t) = 2/(t² − 16)

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In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.


𝔂 = x² - 2x - 1

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