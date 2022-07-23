Textbook Question
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
g(x) = √−x
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Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
g(x) = √−x
Shifting Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.
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In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 3 cos x + 4 sin x (Hint: A trig identity is required.)
Functions
In Exercises 1–6, find the domain and range of each function.
G(t) = 2/(t² − 16)
In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.
𝔂 = x² - 2x - 1