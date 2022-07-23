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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.37.1
Chapter 1, Problem 1.37.1

In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.


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1
Identify the different intervals on the x-axis where the function changes its behavior. This is typically where the graph has breaks or changes direction.
For each interval, determine the formula that represents the function. This involves analyzing the graph and identifying the type of function (e.g., linear, quadratic) that fits the segment.
Write the piecewise function using the identified formulas for each interval. Use the format: f(x) = {formula1 for interval1, formula2 for interval2, ...}.
Ensure that the conditions for each interval are clearly defined, using inequalities to specify where each formula applies.
Double-check the continuity and endpoints of each interval to ensure the piecewise function accurately represents the graph across all specified intervals.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value's range. Each 'piece' of the function applies to a specific interval of the domain. Understanding how to construct and interpret these functions is crucial for solving problems that involve different behaviors over different intervals.
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Piecewise Functions

Domain and Range

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values, while the range is the set of all possible output values. For piecewise functions, it's essential to identify the domain for each piece to ensure the function is correctly defined over its entire range. This helps in writing accurate piecewise formulas.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Function Notation

Function notation involves expressing functions in a form like f(x) to denote the output of function f for input x. In piecewise functions, notation is used to specify different expressions for different intervals, often using conditions like 'if' or 'for' to clarify which expression applies to which part of the domain.
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Sigma Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = tan(2x - π)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = x⁵ - x³ - x

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Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


g(x) = √−x

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Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

____

𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise]


a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which


3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)


b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.

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