Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
342
views
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x⁵ - x³ - x
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
g(x) = √−x
Shifting Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.
<IMAGE>
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
____
𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which
3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.