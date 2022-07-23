Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x⁵ - x³ - x
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
g(x) = √−x
In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 3 cos x + 4 sin x (Hint: A trig identity is required.)
In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.
𝔂 = x² - 2x - 1