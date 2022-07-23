Vertex Form of a Quadratic

The vertex form of a quadratic function is given by y = a(x - h)² + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form is particularly useful for graphing and understanding transformations, as it clearly shows how the graph shifts based on the values of h and k. For instance, if h is positive, the graph shifts to the right, and if k is positive, it shifts upward.