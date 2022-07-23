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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.18
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.18

Functions and Graphs


Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


g(x) = √−x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression inside the square root: In the function \( g(x) = \sqrt{-x} \), the expression inside the square root is \(-x\).
Determine the domain of the square root function: The square root function is defined for non-negative values. Therefore, \(-x \geq 0\).
Solve the inequality for \(x\): From \(-x \geq 0\), we can multiply both sides by \(-1\) (remembering to reverse the inequality sign) to get \(x \leq 0\).
Conclude the natural domain: The natural domain of \(g(x)\) is all real numbers \(x\) such that \(x \leq 0\). In interval notation, this is \((-\infty, 0]\).
Graph the function: Since \(g(x) = \sqrt{-x}\) is defined for \(x \leq 0\), plot the graph starting from \(x = 0\) and extending to the left. The graph will be a reflection of the square root function \(\sqrt{x}\) across the y-axis, starting at the point \((0, 0)\) and moving leftward.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Domain

The natural domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function g(x) = √−x, the expression under the square root must be non-negative, which means −x ≥ 0 or x ≤ 0. Thus, the natural domain of g(x) is all real numbers less than or equal to zero.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Square Root Function

A square root function, such as g(x) = √−x, is defined as the principal square root of a number, which is the non-negative value that, when squared, gives the original number. In this case, since we are taking the square root of a negative input (−x), it is crucial to understand that the function is only defined for non-positive values of x, leading to real outputs.
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Graphing Functions

Graphing a function involves plotting its output values against its input values on a coordinate plane. For g(x) = √−x, the graph will only include points where x is less than or equal to zero. The resulting graph will be a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and extends leftward, reflecting the values of the function as x decreases.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = tan(2x - π)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = x⁵ - x³ - x

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Textbook Question

Shifting Graphs


The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

____

𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = 3 cos x + 4 sin x (Hint: A trig identity is required.)

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