Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x⁵ - x³ - x
Shifting Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.
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In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
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𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 3 cos x + 4 sin x (Hint: A trig identity is required.)