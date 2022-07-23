Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.
ƒ₁(x) ƒ₂(x)
4 - x² |4 - x²|
Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.
ƒ₁(x) ƒ₂(x)
4 - x² |4 - x²|
Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.
ƒ₁(x) ƒ₂(x)
__ ___
√ x √ |x|
Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.
ƒ₁(x) ƒ₂(x)
x³ |x³|
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
a. 𝔂 = ƒ(x - 5)
Shifting and Scaling Graphs
Suppose the graph of g is given. Write equations for the graphs that are obtained from the graph of g by shifting, scaling, or reflecting, as indicated.
f. Compress horizontally by a factor of 5
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
cos 2θ + cos θ = 0