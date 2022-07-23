Effects of Transformations on Graphs

Transformations in calculus refer to changes made to the graph of a function, such as shifts, reflections, or stretches. Applying the absolute value function to ƒ₁(x) results in a reflection of the parts of the graph that fall below the x-axis. This transformation not only alters the graph's shape but also affects its intersections with the axes and overall behavior, making it essential to analyze these effects when comparing ƒ₁ and ƒ₂.