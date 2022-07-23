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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.


ƒ₁(x)        ƒ₂(x)
4 - x²       |4 - x²|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functions: ƒ₁(x) = 4 - x² and ƒ₂(x) = |4 - x²|. The first function is a downward-opening parabola, while the second function is the absolute value of the first.
Graph ƒ₁(x) = 4 - x²: This is a parabola that opens downwards with its vertex at (0, 4) and intersects the x-axis at x = -2 and x = 2.
Graph ƒ₂(x) = |4 - x²|: This graph will be the same as ƒ₁(x) for values where 4 - x² is positive or zero. For values where 4 - x² is negative, the graph will reflect the negative part of ƒ₁(x) above the x-axis.
Observe the effect of the absolute value: The absolute value function affects the graph by reflecting any portion of ƒ₁(x) that is below the x-axis to above the x-axis, creating a 'V' shape at the points where ƒ₁(x) crosses the x-axis.
Describe the transformation: The application of the absolute value function to ƒ₁(x) results in a graph that is symmetric about the x-axis, with all negative y-values of ƒ₁(x) becoming positive in ƒ₂(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the relationship between the input (x-values) and output (y-values). For the functions ƒ₁(x) = 4 - x² and ƒ₂(x) = |4 - x²|, understanding their shapes is crucial. ƒ₁ is a downward-opening parabola, while ƒ₂ modifies this by reflecting any negative values of ƒ₁ above the x-axis, creating a 'V' shape.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, transforms any negative input into a positive output. In the context of ƒ₂(x) = |4 - x²|, this means that wherever ƒ₁(x) is negative (i.e., below the x-axis), ƒ₂(x) will reflect those points to be positive. This alteration significantly changes the graph's appearance, ensuring all y-values are non-negative.
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Average Value of a Function

Effects of Transformations on Graphs

Transformations in calculus refer to changes made to the graph of a function, such as shifts, reflections, or stretches. Applying the absolute value function to ƒ₁(x) results in a reflection of the parts of the graph that fall below the x-axis. This transformation not only alters the graph's shape but also affects its intersections with the axes and overall behavior, making it essential to analyze these effects when comparing ƒ₁ and ƒ₂.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Shifting and Scaling Graphs


Suppose the graph of g is given. Write equations for the graphs that are obtained from the graph of g by shifting, scaling, or reflecting, as indicated.


e. Stretch vertically by a factor of 5

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Textbook Question

Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.

ƒ₁(x)        ƒ₂(x)

 x²          |x|²

244
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41 and 42, (a) write formulas for ƒ ○ g and g ○ ƒ and find the (b) domain and (c) range of each.


ƒ(x) = 2 - x², g(x) = √ x + 2

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Textbook Question

Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.


ƒ₁(x)        ƒ₂(x)

 __         ___

√ x         √ |x|

220
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Textbook Question

Graph ƒ₁ and ƒ₂ together. Then describe how applying the absolute value function in ƒ₂ affects the graph of ƒ₁.


ƒ₁(x)        ƒ₂(x)

 x³          |x³|

204
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Textbook Question

Shifting and Scaling Graphs


Suppose the graph of g is given. Write equations for the graphs that are obtained from the graph of g by shifting, scaling, or reflecting, as indicated.


f. Compress horizontally by a factor of 5

355
views