Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, transforms any negative input into its positive counterpart while leaving positive inputs unchanged. This means that for any x, |x| = x if x ≥ 0 and |x| = -x if x < 0. When applied to a function, it reflects any portion of the graph that lies below the x-axis to above the x-axis, effectively altering the function's behavior in the negative domain.