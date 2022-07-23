Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
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𝔂 = -1 + ∛ 2 - x
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x - sin x
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
f(x) = x⁻⁵
In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.
𝔂 = x²/⁵
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 69 and 70, match each equation with its graph. Do not use a graphing device, and give reasons for your answer.
a. y = x⁴
b. y = x⁷
c. y = x¹⁰
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