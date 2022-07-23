Step 3: Determine the key features of the function. The vertical asymptotes occur where the argument of cotangent is an integer multiple of π (i.e., x/2 = kπ, where k is an integer). Solve for x to find the asymptotes: x = 2kπ. The function also has zeros where the argument of cotangent is an odd multiple of π/2 (i.e., x/2 = (2k+1)π/2). Solve for x to find the zeros: x = (2k+1)π.