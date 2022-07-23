Step 4: Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function. For trigonometric functions, a good starting point is to set the x-axis range from -2π to 2π (or -6.28 to 6.28) to capture at least one full period of oscillation. Adjust the y-axis range to accommodate the amplitude of the function, which is determined by the sum of the maximum values of sin(2x) and cos(3x).