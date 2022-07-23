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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.14
Chapter 1, Problem 1.14

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = x - sin x

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of even and odd functions. A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x in the domain, and it is odd if f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain.
Step 2: Substitute -x into the function y = x - sin(x) to find y(-x). This gives y(-x) = -x - sin(-x).
Step 3: Use the property of the sine function that sin(-x) = -sin(x). Substitute this into y(-x) to simplify: y(-x) = -x + sin(x).
Step 4: Compare y(-x) = -x + sin(x) with the original function y = x - sin(x). Check if y(-x) equals y(x) or -y(x).
Step 5: Determine if the function is even, odd, or neither based on the comparison. If y(-x) = y(x), the function is even. If y(-x) = -y(x), the function is odd. If neither condition is met, the function is neither even nor odd.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is considered even if it satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. An example of an even function is f(x) = x², where substituting -x yields the same result as substituting x.
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Odd Functions

A function is classified as odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. A classic example of an odd function is f(x) = x³, where substituting -x results in the negative of the function's value at x.
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Neither Even Nor Odd Functions

A function is neither even nor odd if it does not satisfy the conditions for either classification. This means that f(-x) does not equal f(x) or -f(x) for all x. An example is f(x) = x - sin(x), as it does not exhibit symmetry about the y-axis or the origin.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the graph of the function is symmetric about the 𝔂-axis, the origin, or neither.


𝔂 = e⁻ˣ²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

_____

𝔂 = -1 + ∛ 2 - x

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph two periods of the function f (x) = 3 cot (x/2) + 1.

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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


f(x) = x⁻⁵

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 69 and 70, match each equation with its graph. Do not use a graphing device, and give reasons for your answer.


a. y = x⁴

b. y = x⁷

c. y = x¹⁰


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