Domain

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the given function 𝔂 = -1 + ∛(2 - x), we need to determine the values of x that do not lead to undefined expressions. Since the cube root function is defined for all real numbers, the domain is all real numbers where 2 - x is a real number, which translates to x being less than or equal to 2.