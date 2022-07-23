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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.3.53b
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.53b

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 / √(n + 1)) diverges
b. What should n be in order that the partial sum sₙ = ∑ (from i=1 to n) (1 / √(i + 1)) satisfies sₙ > 1000?

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Textbook Question

b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that

S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]

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Textbook Question

Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)

f(x) = ln(cos x)

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]

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Textbook Question

The series

eˣ = 1 + x + x²/2! + x³/3! + x⁴/4! + x⁵/5! + ⋯

converges to eˣ for all x.

a. Find a series for (d/dx)eˣ. Do you get the series for eˣ? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]

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