Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ / (1 + √n)]
Series with Geometric Terms
In Exercises 7–14, write out the first eight terms of each series to show how the series starts. Then find the sum of the series or show that it diverges.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(1 / 2ⁿ) + ((-1)ⁿ / 5ⁿ)]
Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 2 + (-1)ⁿ
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 + 1/n)ⁿ
Limit Comparison Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) n(n + 1) / ((n² + 1)(n − 1))