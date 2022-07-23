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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.2.89
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.89

Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3

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