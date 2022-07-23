Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.3.37
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.37

Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) eⁿ / (1 + e²ⁿ)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Terms of a Sequence

Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.

aₙ = 1 / n!

29
views
Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]

26
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ n! xⁿ / nⁿ ]

36
views
Textbook Question

Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.

37. lim (x → 0) ln(1 + x²) / (1 - cos(x))

25
views
Textbook Question

Applying the Integral Test

Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) 1 / n⁰·²

38
views
Textbook Question

30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that

Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.

17
views