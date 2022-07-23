Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 1 / n!
Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 1 / n!
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ n! xⁿ / nⁿ ]
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
37. lim (x → 0) ln(1 + x²) / (1 - cos(x))
Applying the Integral Test
Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) 1 / n⁰·²
30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that
Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.