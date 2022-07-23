Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]
Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]
(Continuation of Exercise 61.) Use the result in Exercise 61 to determine which of the following series converge and which diverge. Support your answer in each case.
a. ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) [1 / (n ln n)]
The series
sec x = 1 + x²/2 + 5x⁴/24 + 61x⁶/720 + 277x⁸/8064 + ⋯
converges to sec x for −π/2 < x < π/2.
a. Find the first five terms of a power series for the function ln|sec x + tan x|. For what values of x should the series converge?
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)
f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]