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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.7.32a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.32a

Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]

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Textbook Question

Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.

a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]

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Textbook Question

(Continuation of Exercise 61.) Use the result in Exercise 61 to determine which of the following series converge and which diverge. Support your answer in each case.

a. ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) [1 / (n ln n)]

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Textbook Question

The series

sec x = 1 + x²/2 + 5x⁴/24 + 61x⁶/720 + 277x⁸/8064 + ⋯

converges to sec x for −π/2 < x < π/2.

a. Find the first five terms of a power series for the function ln|sec x + tan x|. For what values of x should the series converge?

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Textbook Question

Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.

a. Converges absolutely for x = 1

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Textbook Question

Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)

f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]

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