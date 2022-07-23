Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (x + 4)ⁿ/(n3ⁿ)
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (x + 4)ⁿ/(n3ⁿ)
Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) xⁿ/nⁿ
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = 1 + (0.9)ⁿ
Maclaurin Series
Find Taylor series at x = 0 for the functions in Exercises 63–70.
cos (x³/√5)