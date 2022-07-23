The series

sec x = 1 + x²/2 + 5x⁴/24 + 61x⁶/720 + 277x⁸/8064 + ⋯

converges to sec x for −π/2 < x < π/2.

a. Find the first five terms of a power series for the function ln|sec x + tan x|. For what values of x should the series converge?