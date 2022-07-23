Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.7.60a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.60a

The series
sec x = 1 + x²/2 + 5x⁴/24 + 61x⁶/720 + 277x⁸/8064 + ⋯
converges to sec x for −π/2 < x < π/2.
a. Find the first five terms of a power series for the function ln|sec x + tan x|. For what values of x should the series converge?

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]

26
views
Textbook Question

(Continuation of Exercise 61.) Use the result in Exercise 61 to determine which of the following series converge and which diverge. Support your answer in each case.

a. ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) [1 / (n ln n)]

5
views
Textbook Question

Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)

f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)

24
views
Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]

31
views
Textbook Question

The series

eˣ = 1 + x + x²/2! + x³/3! + x⁴/4! + x⁵/5! + ⋯

converges to eˣ for all x.

a. Find a series for (d/dx)eˣ. Do you get the series for eˣ? Explain your answer.

5
views
Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]

18
views