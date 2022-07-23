Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
(Continuation of Exercise 61.) Use the result in Exercise 61 to determine which of the following series converge and which diverge. Support your answer in each case.
a. ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) [1 / (n ln n)]
Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)
f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]
The series
eˣ = 1 + x + x²/2! + x³/3! + x⁴/4! + x⁵/5! + ⋯
converges to eˣ for all x.
a. Find a series for (d/dx)eˣ. Do you get the series for eˣ? Explain your answer.
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]